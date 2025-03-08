Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 14,415 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $83,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,812,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,276.20. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $636.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 110,957 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

