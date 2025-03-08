Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,520. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,103 shares of company stock worth $2,798,896. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

