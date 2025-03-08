SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €230.71 ($250.77) and traded as high as €266.80 ($290.00). SAP shares last traded at €261.35 ($284.08), with a volume of 2,280,232 shares trading hands.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €261.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.