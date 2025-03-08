Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SIS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark downgraded Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.
Savaria Trading Up 5.0 %
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
