SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $150,000 in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innodata by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Innodata by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,849,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,204,536. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,165,655.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,200. This represents a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.59. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

