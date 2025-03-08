SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $152,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 111,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

CWB stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

