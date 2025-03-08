SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,215 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Xerox by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

