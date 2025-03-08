SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $128,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $262.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

