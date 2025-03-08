SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 469.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 842,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,315 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 32,352.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 162,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,774,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $22.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

