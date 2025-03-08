Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in ATS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ATS by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in ATS by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ATS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.98. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About ATS

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

