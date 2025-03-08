Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,332 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 1.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.28 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.