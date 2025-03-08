Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,312,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,540 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $40,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,473,000 after acquiring an additional 616,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,896,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,333,000 after purchasing an additional 236,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

