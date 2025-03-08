Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($4.85) to GBX 400 ($5.17) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SDR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 427 ($5.52) to GBX 407 ($5.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 355 ($4.59) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Schroders Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 408.43 ($5.28) on Friday. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 298.60 ($3.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.80 ($5.54). The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schroders will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £250.40 ($323.64). Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

