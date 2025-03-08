SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 72,842 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,645,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

