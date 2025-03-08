Sen. John Boozman Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock on February 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) on 2/25/2025.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLP opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Boozman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.