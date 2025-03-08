Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CFO Dominic Bardos Sells 7,450 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Bardos sold 7,450 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $23,020.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 383,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,140.53. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.3 %

SHLS stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $13.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. FMR LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Recommended Stories

