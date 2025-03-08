Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Grows By 19.4%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $82.00 on Friday. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

About Eurazeo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.