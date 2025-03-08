Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Rises By 20.2%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 230.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.88 million, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

