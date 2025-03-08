Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Declines By 12.6%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MasTec Stock Down 3.0 %

MTZ stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,312,000 after acquiring an additional 895,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

