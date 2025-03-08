Short Interest in Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Expands By 20.6%

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raksul Price Performance

OTCMKTS RKSLF opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Raksul has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites.

