Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 12.7%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,706.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

