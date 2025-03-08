Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 12.7%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
