Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Increases By 22.0%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Zhongchao Price Performance
Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
Zhongchao Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongchao
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.