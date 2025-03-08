Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Increases By 22.0%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zhongchao Price Performance

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

