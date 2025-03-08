Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

