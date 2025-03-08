Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 206.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

KTB opened at $60.41 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

