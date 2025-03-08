Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 683 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 219.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.