Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $121,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,656 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,953,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,531,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 287,983 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Carvana Stock Up 0.7 %

Carvana stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total transaction of $6,159,075.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,440,089.10. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

