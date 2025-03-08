Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 218.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

DB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

