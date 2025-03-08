Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1,023.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toro by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

