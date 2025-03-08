Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,071 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 101,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 628,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.60 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

