Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 246.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veralto by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veralto by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Veralto by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

