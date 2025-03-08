Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

