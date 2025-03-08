Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.