Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

