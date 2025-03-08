Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,544 ($19.96) on Friday. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,415 ($18.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,548.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,566.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.25), for a total transaction of £229,008.20 ($295,990.95). Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,562 ($20.19), for a total transaction of £112,667.06 ($145,621.12). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,058 shares of company stock worth $4,497,310. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

