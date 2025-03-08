Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Director Buys C$24,625.00 in Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Melbourn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,625.00.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SHLE opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.87.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.