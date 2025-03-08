Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Director Buys C$24,625.00 in Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Melbourn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,625.00.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SHLE opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.87.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
