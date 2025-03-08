SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,682,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,373,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 812,805 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

