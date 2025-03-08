Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 121,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 715,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

