Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 22.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) fell 22.1% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as low as GBX 174.60 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 174.80 ($2.26). 1,500,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 584,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.90).

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

