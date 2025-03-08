Sprott Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.29. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$46.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts expect that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on Sprott and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

