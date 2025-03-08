Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$64.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.29. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$46.59 and a 1 year high of C$66.31.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.