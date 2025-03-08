SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 188,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,548,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

