SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,125,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AES by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,756,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,220,000 after purchasing an additional 249,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,989,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

AES stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

