SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.