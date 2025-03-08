SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

