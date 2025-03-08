SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $600,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In related news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

