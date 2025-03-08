Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares trading hands.
Standard AVB Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.
About Standard AVB Financial
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
