Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Star stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Star has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 76.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Star by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Star by 725.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Star by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

