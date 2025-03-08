Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Star Price Performance
Star stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Star has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 76.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star
Star Company Profile
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Star
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.