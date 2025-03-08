State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after buying an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,330,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1,585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $75.68 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

