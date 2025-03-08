State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,581.50. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,968 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,586 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SentinelOne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.48.

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

