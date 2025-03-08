State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.25%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

