State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.